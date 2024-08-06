Katrina Kaif is not just a successful Bollywood actor and an ace dancer, she is also an owner of Kay beauty brand. Katrina often takes to her social media and explains to her fans about her beauty range and also demonstrates it by applying lipstick and eye pencils.

Known for her flawless beauty. Katrina took to her Instagram and shared newly launched products from her Kay beauty brand. She looked stunning in the video as she meticulously applied and explained the newly launched lipstick

'She looks like Lisa Ray': Katrina Kaif wears coloured contact lens, dissolves her lip fillers; stuns in beauty brand video [Reactions]

While she looked as stunning as ever while doing so, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she was looking different.

Take a look at Kay by Katrina's Instagram page

In the video, Katrina promoted her new Hydra Creme Lipstick which has sold out just days after launch.

The video was shared on Reddit and some of her fans noticed that she had dissolved her lip fillers. While some noticed that she was wearing light contact lenses.

Netizens weren't happy as Katrina wore coloured contact lenses. They were of the view that she naturally has beautiful eyes.

A user wrote, "Agree. She was a true natural beauty destroyed by botox.."

Another mentioned, "I thought it's Lisa Ray !She look younger but different than her normal self."

The third one said, "Contacts and it looks like some of the filler got dissolved?"

Talking about her new lipstick, Katrina wrote, "Presenting to you my dream lipstick... Our Hydra Creme Lipstick!!! I've always wanted that perfect blend of colour and hydration in my lipstick. On set, I used to mix lip balm into my lipstick to get that perfect consistency. So we set off to create the perfect formula. It took some time... but we got there! It's exactly like the name suggests- hydrating, creamy and luxurious plus enriched with hyaluronic acid and lychee extract. Wearing my current favourite shade in panache. Go check it out... can't wait to know what you think!!!"

Katrina's beauty brand Kay began in 2019.

Work Front

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.