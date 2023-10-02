Former Miss World and brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the stage by storm by walking the runway at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in a golden cape gown. Her dramatic sleeves were unmissable.

What did she opt for?

Aishwarya's golden gown featured sparkling gold sequin embellishments, beaded embroidery, a bodycon silhouette highlighting her curves, a gathered design on the front, a see-through cape attached on the back, and a floor-sweeping length forming a train. The actor owned the runway with her style.

The show was held at the Eiffel Tower. Yseult Onguenet, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, and Viola Davis, among others, graced the ramp, which was organised by L'Oreal Paris.

An inside video from the Paris Fashion Week is doing the rounds on social media showing Aishwarya dancing with Kendall at the show.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendell Jenner wore a sparking silver bodycon dress.

In the clips, Ash was seen dancing her heart out with Kendell.

Netizens react

However, netizens were left unimpressed with Ash's body language and a section of netizens body shammed her.

A user wrote, "Why is she overacting."

Another wrote, " Her elegance has gone.."

The third one wrote, " Watch your weight Ash."

The fourth one mentioned, "Since she has been a beauty icon and undoubtedly beautiful she should maintain herself more she looks very old here .. she's the only one most people look up to.."

The show was called Walk Your Worth, and it "celebrates sisterhood as well as the synergy between state-of-the-art beauty expertise and fashion."

Apart from Aishwarya, her niece Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at the ramp. She looked stunning in a red gown.

A spokesperson for the brand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew from Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the show. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were papped at the Mumbai airport.