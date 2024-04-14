Bollywood's OG dimpled beauty Preity Zinta has been in the film industry for over two decades. She is known for her infectious smile, charming personality and warm nature.

She forayed into Bollywood in the year 1998 with a supporting role in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. She was then seen in the film Soldier, opposite Bobby Deol, which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She is also a successful entrepreneur, co-owning the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.

The actor is often seen at events and papped at airport.

Preity Zinta spotted at the airport with her husband in no make-up look

Preity looked breathtakingly beautiful during IPL match as she cheered for her team PBKS earlier this season.

Dressed in white Indian attire and red dupatta, Preity was a sight to behold.

The actor was seen at Sohail Khan's Eid Daawat on Thursday, she looked ethereal in a black traditional outfit.

Needless to say, the evergreen actress is just ageing like a fine wine, capturing hearts with her timeless grace.

The actress often greets paps with a warm smile.

On Saturday, she was seen at the airport with her husband Gene Goodenough. She wore a black jacket, cap and white T-shirt and jeans. Preity looked pretty as she flashed her million watts dimpled smile.

Seemingly in no make-up and a casual look at Mumbai airport, the actor's presence illuminated social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her timeless beauty.

Netizens compared Kareena Kapoor to Preity Zinta and were of the view that Preity Zinta aged 49 looks younger than Kareena Kapoor who is merely 43 years old.

A user wrote, "She physically looks younger than Bebo.."

Another mentioned, "She is ageing like a fine wine.."

Preity also took to her social media and praised Kareena Kapoor's latest film Crew.

Work Front

She was last seen on the big screen in 2013 with the film Ishkq in Paris. Throughout her illustrious career, the actor has left an indelible mark with iconic performances in films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi...Mil Gaya, Lakshya and many more.