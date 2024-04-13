Salman Khan's brother actor Sohail Khan threw a bash on the occasion of Eid in Mumbai on Thursday. The guests included family members like Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan, and Aayush Sharma, and friends like Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol.

Celebs at Sohail Khan's Eid Daawat

It was Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's first Eid post-marriage. Arbaaz opted for a traditional avatar. He wore a white kurta and pyjamas, paired with black jootis. Accompanying him was his wife and makeup artist Sshura Khan, who sported a beige salwar suit.

Salman was the last to arrive at the bash. He was seen stepping out of his white SUV outside the venue. The actor wore a black T-shirt and paired it with colourful trousers and black sneakers. He greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures before entering.

Preity Zinta looked stunning as she opted for a black kurta and dupatta with matching palazzo pants. Bobby Deol wore a loose dark blue kurta-pajama and posed with his wife Tanya Deol. Celebrity influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also spotted in a light blue kurta and white pyjama.

Preity's flawless beauty reminded fans of her role as Zaara in the film Veer Zaara.

SRK at Anand Pandit's reception opted for an all-black traditional outfit.

Fans couldn't stop gushing seeing them twinning in shades of black.

A user wrote SRK and Preity years later look so beautiful.."

Another complimented, " Preity looks divine.."

The third user mentioned, " Preity and SRK twinning in black as they attended events is indeed Veer Zaara moment.."

Fans of SRK and Preity want Veer Zaara 2 featuring the same actors.

Anand Pandit's daughter takes selfie with SRK

Several videos and pictures on social media show SRK who attended the wedding reception party of Anand Pandit's daughter taking selfies with the bride and groom.

A few weeks ago, Preity posted a throwback clip from her dance rehearsals with SRK. The video had the background song 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zaara' as both practised their dance steps for an award event. Sharing the clip with the 'Veer-Zaara' song 'Tere Liye' the actress remembered, "This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day & the rehearsal with his easy charm & timely jokes The flip when he was holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.."

Preity and Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen in many classic movies like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Veer-Zaara'.