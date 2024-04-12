Kashmera Shah, Bhumi Pednekar, Ameesha Patel: Worst Dressed celebs at Anand Pandit's daugther's reception

It was Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya's wedding reception on April 11th, and who's who from Bollywood and television luminaries added glamour to the wedding reception. Among the glittering attendees, the presence of the 'Murder' duo, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, stole the spotlight.

Emraan Hashmi looked suave in a timeless black suit, while Sherawat turned heads in a vibrant full-sleeved pink gown.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended Anand Pandit's daughter and son-in-law's reception. He posed with the producer as the paparazzi clicked pictures of them.

Take a look at who wore what.

SRK opted for an all-black suit and pants. A video has also been doing the rounds on social media in which the bride can be seen taking a selfie with SRK and her family members.

Ameesha Patel graced the event in a peach lehenga and she looked radiant. She opted for a low-cut bralette blouse.

Netizens weren't happy with the choice of her ensemble.

Tanishaa Mukerji opted for a pink lehenga and multi-coloured bralette.

Actor Shriya Saran arrived in an ivory saree and an embellished blouse with a plunging neckline.

TV actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah arrived in style. Kashmera opted for a denim bralette blouse and lehenga. Her Indo-Western fusion outfit didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed her for her outfit.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff graced the event with his iconic plant pot.

Shreyas Talpade and his wife, Deepti Talpade, posed with actor Tusshar Kapoor at the event.

Bhumi Pednekar opted for the black outfit.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan arrived in a blue and white sherwani set. He was seen sans Amitabh and Aishwarya Bachchan.

Taapsee looked stunning in a red saree.

The paps enquired about Mathias, and asked, "Taapsee ji, sir nahi aaye?" And to that, the actress replied, "Tum mujhe marwaoge ek din."

For those unversed, Taapsee has yet to share her wedding pictures with Mathias, but the actress recently stated in an interview that she might not do it at all, as she was not "mentally prepared" for it.

Another video shows, photographers congratulating her as she kept saying, "Thank you," before telling them, "Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now)."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dazzled in a uniquely embroidered maroon and gold co-ord set.

Shah Rukh Khan also took a selfie with the bride. Fans were worried about SRK's health as he didn't look energetic and fresh.