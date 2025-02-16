Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which he co-stars in with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor recently attended a dance reality show, India's Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer, with his co-stars.

The judges of the show were Malaika Arora, Remo D Souza and Geeta Maa. Arjun and Malaika, who broke up last year, found themselves under the same roof as they were both part of the dance reality show.

During the episode, Malaika performed some of her greatest hits, like Munni Badnaam and Chhaiya Chhaiya. Arjun also danced to his popular songs. After Malaika's performance, Arjun and Bhumi were seen cheering for her.

Arjun Kapoor left 'speechless' as ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora dances in front of him

Following her dance, the show's host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, asked Arjun for his reaction. He responded, "Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalon se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hoon." (I've been speechless for years; I prefer remaining silent even now), leaving Malaika blushing.

Arjun continued, "But I want to say this: I got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which reflect the career and life she has had." He further added, "The kind of music, the kind of performances, and the fact that we can pay tribute to someone who is still doing such an amazing job—so congratulations, Malaika. You know how much I love all these songs. It was wonderful to see you being celebrated like this."

Malaika smiled and thanked him for the compliment. Continuing the lighthearted banter, when Malaika asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa if he had any reaction, Haarsh replied that he did. To this, Remo jokingly said, "She is asking as if she is going to get the trophy." Arjun joined in, saying, "Inki competition ko mujhse achha kaun jaanta hai?" (No one knows about their competitiveness better than me.)

When Haarsh asked Malaika if she had anything to add, she simply replied, "Nothing, aage bado." (Move forward.)

After watching the interaction between Arjun and Malaika, fans now hope for a reconciliation and want them to get back together.

Last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he was single and had broken up with Malaika Arora. However, despite his confirmation, fans continue to ship the duo and wish for their reunion.