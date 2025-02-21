'Is she hiding her weight gain?': Katrina Kaif -Vicky Kaushal step out for movie date; fans react to Katrina's oversized look

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted on a late-night movie date on Thursday. The duo, known for openly expressing their love and togetherness, walked hand-in-hand towards the movie theatre.

Several videos and pictures of them surfaced on social media. In one clip, Vicky and Katrina stepped out of their cars and entered the theatre. Even after the movie, the couple was seen holding hands as they exited.

Katrina Kaif -Vicky Kaushal step out for movie date; fans react to Katrina's oversized look

For their movie date night, both opted for casual yet stylish looks. Katrina wore an oversized black sweatshirt, matching pants, shoes, and a cap, while Vicky sported a brown shirt, black pants, and a cap.

However, Katrina's outfit sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans admired her look, others weren't happy with her choice of outfit, believing she was hiding her weight gain by wearing oversized outfits.

A user wrote, "How gorgeous she's looking."

Another called Katrina the 'Queen of Bollywood'.

The third one said, " Why is she wearing baggy clothes?"

Katrina reviews Chhava

Last week Katrina gave a shoutout to the entire team of Vicky's new film Chhaava in a heartfelt note. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,@laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.I'm lost for words at the impact of this film."

Katrina had added, "@vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid,I'm so proud of you and your talent.#DineshVijan what is there to say ......you are a true VISIONARY... you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance.The entire cast are phenomenal.... This is a film for the big screen ... so proud of the whole team."

Katrina and Vicky's Valentine's day

Just days before Valentine's Day, Katrina shared a video on Instagram Stories featuring Vicky at home. In the clip, Vicky laughingly calls Katrina a "vichitr kintu satya prani," which translates to "a weird but honest being". Katrina playfully captioned the video, "My dear hubby's description of me," adding an angel emoji.

Box-office of Chhaava

Chhaava is a historical drama that brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film showcases the fearless Maratha ruler's legendary reign, starting with his coronation in 1681. The film has earned an impressive ₹219.75 crore nett in India within its first seven days.