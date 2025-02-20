Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and comedian-actor Harsh Gujral, is set to release on February 21, 2025.

The team is currently on a promotional spree and has been on a city tour. Several videos surfaced online showing Rakul, Arjun, Harsh, and Bhumi dancing to the popular track Gori Hai Kalaiyan.

Did Bhumi Pedhenakr tell harsh Gujral to step down from the stage? here's the truth?

During a college event, a video clip showed Bhumi Pednekar dancing with Arjun Kapoor to Gori Hai Kalaiyan, while Harsh was seen alongside the background dancers, attempting to follow the steps. At one point, Bhumi gestured for Harsh to move aside. This moment was misinterpreted by several users, who speculated that Bhumi had asked Harsh to step down from the stage. The video quickly sparked controversy, leading to Bhumi facing heavy criticism for allegedly sidelining Harsh.

On Wednesday, Bhumi took to her social media to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the viral video.

The video begins with Arjun Kapoor saying to Harsh, "Harsh, Bhumi kuch bol rahi hai."

("Harsh, Bhumi is saying something.")

Bhumi then repeats the same gesture she made on stage a few days earlier. In response, Harsh playfully reacts, "Mai nahi maan raha, fir log galat samajhte hain." ( I won't listen, because then people think otherwise)

Bhumi then asks him, "Us din maine tujhe kya bola tha?" ( What did I tell you that day?)

Harsh clarifies, "Aapne bas itna bola tha, 'Arjun ke bagal mein jaake naach le.' Aur mai pagalon ki tarah pata nahi kahan accha raha tha!" (You said go stand beside Arjun and not to step down)

Bhumi then asks, "Aur isse kya hua?" In unison, the trio responds, "Kalesh!" (meaning "unnecessary drama").

Bhumi gets candid about her role

Bhumi said 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a fitting role to conclude her first decade in the industry. "Mere Husband Ki Biwi' has a very special place in my life because when I read the script, I felt, I have never played such a character of Prableen, she is a little off in a nice way... There is so much comedy in her unpredictability, and I have never played such a character before. I've played this part with a lot of dedication, so, it's a very special film for mem," she said to PTI.

The comedy film celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz of 'Khel Khel Mein' fame. The actor credited Aziz for steering her toward the world of comedy once again after working with him on the 2019 rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. "The backbone of it is the writing. The biggest thing I learnt from Mudassar sir in this film is that comedy is of different styles. Like, the dialogues are written in a specific metre, and as an actor, you need to deliver in that metre, or else the punch won't land," she said.