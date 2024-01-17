The world is waiting for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Mandir which will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. The ritual process will span from January 16-22. Over 8,000 guests are expected on the consecration day, with a surge of devotees from January 23.

Renowned celebrities have been invited to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir. On Monday pictures surfaced that show Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing with the invitation card has gone viral on social media. The couple will be attending the ceremony.

Eagle-eyed netizens spotted Anushka's baby bump as she posed with Virat Kohli.

A user said, "Anushka is hiding her baby bump.."

Another user mentioned, "She is looking pregnant...."

Anushka's pregnancy rumours

For months, rumours have been rife that Anushka is pregnant with a second child. The actor has been hiding her baby bump by wearing loose outfits. In most of the pictures and videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, one can see Anushka wearing an oversized jacket or outfits that cover her belly.

However, Anushka and Virat have not reacted to their pregnancy rumours.

King of World Cricket Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been invited to Lord Rama's Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. ?#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/mKb2wY1bfK — Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) January 16, 2024

About Virat and Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017, in a secretive ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

Other than Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have also received a formal invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony at the Ram Mandir with Dhoni's picture surfacing on social media.

Apart from cricket legends, famous personalities, high-profile people and celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Rajnikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Arun Govil have also received an invitation for the much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

As Ayodhya gears up for the landmark ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all 'Ram Devotees' to not flock to the city on the day of consecration. He insisted that the temple once the formal program is finished on January 22 can visit the shrine and seek blessings.

Kohli made a return to the shortest format of the game after a gap of over 14 months. Virat missed the opening match of the series for personal reasons but returned to the starting XI for the second T20I in Indore.

India took on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series and he scored 29 runs off 16 deliveries as India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets.

Following their win in Indore, India and Afghanistan gear up for the third and final match of the series, set to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.