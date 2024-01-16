Bigg Boss 17 is merely 10 days away from its finale, and with each passing day, the inmates are getting into heated arguments and tiffs. Ankita and Vicky's personal lives have been garnering headlines.

On the other hand, Ayesha and Munawar are seen locking horns. Ayesha has been accusing Munawar of two-timing her. The love saga between Isha, Samarth and Abhishek has been never-ending. From maligning each other to digging up the past, as well as ridiculing Abhishek for his mental health. This season has focused more on the personal lives of inmates rather than tasks and challenges.

On Sunday, Karan Johar gave contestants a chance to choose the biggest loser. The housemates had to pick one competitor and put foam on their faces.

Abhishek, Samarth and Isha enjoy Weekend Ka Vaar

Abhishek, Samarth and Isha had a fun chat where Bharti joked that Samarth is the only one who is not doing anything even after being slapped. Samarth did a pole dance where Abhishek became the pole and left everyone in splits.

However, Samarth was evicted. Isha broke down because she felt alone, while Abhishek apologised to Samarth for their issues.

Before Samarth had left the house, Mannara Chopra complimented him and said, "You were a very sweet boy and I will miss you."

After Samarth departed, Isha confided in Ankita about her regret over not appointing him as the captain. She believes that he would have been saved with immunity this week.

Isha blamed Abhishek for Samarth's eviction, stating, "Abhishek was the one who broke the rule, became violent, and yet he remains in the house. Samarth got evicted because of him."

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Munawar discussed how Isha got normal soon after Samarth's eviction.

During the family week, Isha, Samarth and Abhishek's parents entered the Bigg Boss house and met their children. Isha's father told his daughter to be sorry for provoking Abhishek Kumar.

He further mentioned that she should stay 10 feet away from Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. He later compared Samarth aka Chintu to Ayesha Khan and said he ruined her reputation.

Munawar tried to talk to Mannara

The next day, Munawar came and sat with Mannara and they talked about their friendship. Later in the day, when Vicky was sitting and chatting with Mannara and Isha, he caught Ankita staring at them. When he confronted her, she went inside the house.

Mannara on Ankita being insecure

Mannara asked Ankita why she was in a 'tehelkedaar' mood. Arun asked Mannara if she felt Ankita was insecure. Mannara replied that everyone should be self-assured.

Vicky and Ankita fought again. Ankita told Vicky that if someone weirdly talks to him, he should cut it off because he's looking like a womanizer outside. He claimed that the two would break up 2 months after the show. But Munawar felt Samarth and Isha would last for at least 4 months.