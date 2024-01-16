Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, got married to her long-term boyfriend in Udaipur. The four-day pre-wedding festivities were attended by Khan's close friends and family members. After the grand dreamy wedding, Aamir Khan hosted a reception party for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Who's who from B-town attended the bash dressed in their best ethnic outfits and added glamour to the star-studded night.

Veteran stars Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Saira Banu, and Katrina Kaif, among others, looked ethereal in traditional outfits. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, and Farhan Akhtar, among others also made it to the reception.

Aamir Khan also posed with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur

Apart from several stars, Rhea Chakraborty was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty, and while they posed for photos together, a photographer was heard shouting, "Nice jodi."

This didn't go down well with Rhea, and she was quickly corrected by other shutterbugs. "Arey bhai hai unka, kuch bhi bana raha hai," ( He is her brother.)

Rhea also responded to this; she told the photographer, "Aise he logo ke vajah se rumours shuru hote hai," ( Because of these people rumors begin.)

She then walked inside with her brother.

About Rhea and Showik

Both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB in a drug probe related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea's brother Showik's name cropped up during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and he was jailed for procuring and consuming drugs.

Rhea was in prison for a month after coming back. She spoke about her stay in jail and also shared how she dealt with the trauma.

In a candid conversation with Chetan Bhagat on his chat show, Deeptalk With Chetan Bhagat, after securing bail, Rhea shared that she performed a 'Naagin' dance for fellow jail inmates. Despite feeling 'heartbroken' due to her brother not being granted bail alongside her, she kept her promise and entertained the inmates with the dance. She added, 'The jailer came up to me and said, 'I have told them that you won't dance'. But I told the jailer, 'I want to [dance] for them because when am I going to see these women again?" I did a full-on Naagin dance, that too on the floor, on the song 'Naagin Gin Gin'. Everyone did a dance performance with me. They were so happy that I was going home. They told me, 'Just be happy. Have a good life.'

Ira and Nupur share pictures from their wedding festivities

On Tuesday, Ira shared several pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on her official Instagram account. She gave a glimpse of some of her special moments with friends and family. However, one picture sparked controversy, wherein Ira was seen with a cigarette in her mouth.

She was seemingly posing with a cigarette inside a salon. However, the said image did not go down well with her followers and they slammed her.