Diwali is around the corner, and celebrities have again started hosting lavish Diwali bash for their industry friends. On Tuesday, Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash for his celebrity friends and who's who from the fraternity attended the bash.

Rekha, Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Orry, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon among others.

Alia Bhatt attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actor looked stunning in fuschia pink legenga.

The actor repeated her mehendi outfit, which Manish Malhotra designed.

Shaheen complemented the actor in a turquoise-green anarkali kurta set.

Designed by Manish Malhotra, especially for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony, the lehenga reminisces about Alia's journey and depicts symbolic elements of her memories.

Sharing a post, Manish Malhotra wrote, "A treasure of traceability and trust. The very beautiful @aliaabhatt chose to personalize her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach, where approximately 180 textiles patches come together to mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed. The custom touches reminisce about her journey and depict symbolic elements of her memories. Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink Lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from kutchh. The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors. Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from brides' earlier outfits and detailing from #ManishMalhotraArchives. Every love story is unique. #aliabhatt styling @stylebyami @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotravows.."

This is the first time Alia Bhatt has repeated her outfits, Alia wore her wedding saree for National awards as well.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing about Alia Bhatt's suitability habit. Some believed that Alia was still the same after the baby and marriage, and she perfectly fitted into the lehenga.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will be seen alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Alia is shooting for Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe.