'She is growing up so fast': Alia Bhatt shares Raha walks hand-in-hand with papa Ranbir Kapoor [Reactions]

Alia Bhatt often takes to her social media and shares adorable pictures of her husband and daughter along with herself.

Alia Bhatt shares cute pic of Ranbir with Raha

On Monday afternoon, Alia Bhatt dropped a beautiful and heartwarming picture of her daughter holding her dad-actor Ranbir Kapoor's hand,

The cute picture shows their back and the candid click shows daughter Raha walking hand in hand with her father. The intimate family moment was captured against the backdrop of the glamorous French Riviera.

The picture is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's pre-wedding on a cruise that was held in May.

Ranbir is seen casually dressed, holding Raha's tiny hand as they stroll along the picturesque streets of Cannes. While Raha has worn a beautiful yellow frock.

Alia captioned the photo, "no caption needed (sic)."

As soon as the candid click went online. Netizens were seen dropping heart emojis on Alia's comment section, they were also seen smitten by Alia and Ranbir's daughter growing so fast as now one can see that she can walk.

A user wrote, "Awww..! This picture just won the internet today! Cute.."

Another mentioned, "Itni badi kab hogayi Raha? ( She has grown so big..) Walking hand in hand with Dad.."

Harshdeep commented, "Papa's Dilbaro (two hearts emojis)."

While Farah Khan Ali added three heart emojis in the comment section.

A fan commented, "Pov - alias favourite view (heart emoji)."

Soni Razdan and Shweta Bachchan also dropped heart emoji.

Work Front

Alia will next be seen in her home production called Jigra. She is also part of YRF's female-led spy universe movie.

Ranbir is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In the movie, Ranbir plays the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays the role of Goddess Sita.

Ramayana is expected to be released in October 2027.