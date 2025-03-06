Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is making headlines for embracing her Indian roots. She recently visited the Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Since her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina has beautifully embraced and showcased her Indian heritage.

Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding

On Wednesday, an unseen video of the actor surfaced on social media, where she is seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song.

In the clip, Katrina looks elegant and graceful in a blue lehenga featuring a corset top and a flared skirt. She is seen dancing to Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi-6, accompanied by other women around her.

She was joined at the pre-wedding function by Vicky Kaushal, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, actress Sharvari, and filmmaker Kabir Khan.

A user wrote, "She has put on happy weight. but she is still gorgeous.."

Another said, "She is looking old and has put on weight."

The third one said, "This called real glow after marriage... happiness and freedom in her face..."

Katrina was in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. She was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh ahead of release of his film 'Chhaava. '

Katrina Kaif's 2000s hit rom-com Namastey London is re-releasing in theatres on March 14, which also marks the festival of Holi.

Akshay Kumar announced the exciting news on social media, sharing his enthusiasm with fans.

On his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic -- unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!