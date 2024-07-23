With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is seen in new fights be it verbal or physical between inmates. Recently, a fresh fight occurred between Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey, wherein he was seen praising Sana Sultan over Sana Makbul.

During a conversation with Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey mentioned that Sana Sultan is a much better person than Sana Makbul. He said, "Sultan joh bhi hojaye na, woh hai shareef. Yeh toh sadakchhaap hai andar se, upar se sophisticated bani hui hai andar se full sadakchhaap hai," (Ranvir calls Sana Makbul classless says, Sana Sultan is decent).

Angry Ranvir Shorey hurls abuses at Sana Makbul latter calls him,' Gandi Naali ka Keda' [Watch]

Ranvir commented. "Kal mereko bol rahi hai ke mere se baat ache se karo nahi toh mai bhi bolugi. After she has told me apni mendak jaisi aankh mat dikha meko. Matlab shuru khud karo baad me dusro ko bolo ke tu bol raha hai. Or yeh jitna chahti hai, with this character [Sultan, no matter what, is well-behaved. This one (Sana Makbul) is classless from within, though she acts sophisticated on the outside. Yesterday, she told me to talk to her nicely, or she could get disrespectful after she asked me not to look at her with my frog-like eyes. She starts misbehaving and then tells others that they're the ones being rude. And she wants to win with this character]."

The fiery exchanges between Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey didn't stop, the conflict got heated up during VETO task, where Ranvir was decorating his bed with flowers while his opponents attempted to sabotage his efforts. Sana who was an opponent, took flowers from his bed. The two exchanged harsh insults, calling each other 'Gutterchhap' and 'Gandi naali ka keeda.'

Sana: "Tameez se baat kar rahi hu, naagin phaagin mat bolo, then I also have dirty things to say."



Ranvir: "Gutterchhap tum ho, dikhta hai woh,"



Sana: "Aap dekho pehle aap kaha se belong karte ho."



Sana: You are Gandi naali ka keeda, theek hai, chillgoze, sidha hi rehna, — Suhani Maurya? (@Divsana01) July 19, 2024

Ranvir Shorey told, Sana Makbul,"Gutterchhap tum ho, dikhta hai woh." To which Sana replies, "Aap dekho pehle aap kaha se belong karte ho. You are Gandi naali ka keeda, theek hai, chillgoze, sidha hi rehna, tameez mey. Badtameezi mai karne pe aaungi na, fir aap dekhna, umar ka lihaaz nahi karungi." ( If you see, you will know where you belong to, you are from a gutter. You should talk properly. I won't see your age while misbehaving with you).

This week, Armaan Malik assumed the role of head of the house, gaining significant powers. The nominated contestants for the week are Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey.

It has been reported that Deepak Chaurasia has been eliminated.