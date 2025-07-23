Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has been enjoying motherhood for over a year now. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, Zuni, last year. Since then, while her husband and actor Ali Fazal, has been busy with shoots, Richa's been on a maternity break.

Recently, Richa was spotted leaving a restaurant after dinner and was papped while heading towards her car. But the video stirred up some backlash online. Richa was seen holding onto her bodyguard's hand tightly, and looked like she was tripping while walking. She didn't pose for the shutterbugs either.

In the clip, her bodyguard was seen holding her hand closely, helping her walk towards the car.

For the dinner outing, Richa wore a satin multicoloured shirt, a black satin skirt, and high heels.

Netizens weren't kind. Many slammed her for holding her bodyguard's hand and struggling to walk. A bunch of people assumed she was drunk.

One user wrote, "Why do they behave as if never walked on Mumbai roads?"

Another said, "Glam??? Khud se chal na pana glam kb se hone lga.."

Take a look.

Richa, known for her unfiltered and bold views, clapped back at a troll last week who criticised her for sharing that she gave birth to her daughter via normal delivery.

Speaking about motherhood in an interview with YouTuber and talk show host Lily Singh, Richa opened up about how she felt when she first found out she was pregnant. "I was a little bit afraid. There's climate change, there's genocide, there's so much rubbish going on in the world. Is having a child a good idea?" she reflected.

She also talked about how her life changed: "When you're super independent, that bit changes instantly, because now you're responsible for another human being. Committing to be your child's only supply of food for the first six months is huge. My first reaction was fear. I was like, oh my god, is my life over?"

That fear deepened when she found out she was having a girl. Half joking, half serious, she admitted, "I was like, 'We live in India, I have to buy a gun.'"

But soon, fear turned into resolve: "Then later I thought, 'No, we'll see. We'll raise her to be strong, like me."

Richa and Ali welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. They shared the news in a joint statement, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!" The couple has chosen to keep Zuneyra's face private.

Work Front

Richa was last seen playing Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi.