Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn garners a huge fan following. The star kid is often clicked at the airport and parties. She usually hangs out with Orry, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and others.

The Gen Z star hasn't entered showbiz but still, all eyes are on her and paps are always around her. The young star kid has often been fodder for trolls, especially for her sartorial choices, the way she interacts with paps and much more.

On Wednesday morning, Nysa was once again papped at the airport looking smart as always.

Nysa opted for a comfy white t-shirt paired with blue track pants. Several videos and pictures of Nysa walking out of the airport have surfaced on social media.

However, what caught eagle-eyed netizens was she had an overhead headphone and was also talking on her phone keeping it close to her ear.

Netizens were amused seeing Nysa despite having headphones kept her phone close to her ear. They started trolling her left, right and centre.

A user wrote, "Kya Matlab sar pr Headphones phone se baat." ( She has headphones on still she is still talking on the phone).

Another wrote, "Is she drunk.?

The third one wrote, "Maybe she should use the Bluetooth feature to connect."

Some even argued that she is probably ignoring the paparazzi.

There are times when Nysa and Kajol were often spotted at the airport, but they didn't pose for the paps.

Wil Nysa join Bollywood? This is what actor Ajay Devgn has to say

Recently, Ajay Devgn said that his daughter Nysa has no plans of venturing into the film industry as of now. "Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said but right now, there is zero per cent chance. When we come from very humble backgrounds and start from there, the family values always remain the same. Still today, whoever we are, we are middle class. At home, we are completely middle class. Our beliefs, everything is middle class and it should be like this..."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is often seen coming to India to meet her family.