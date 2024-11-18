Popular Bollywood actor Malaika Arora often heads out with her friends and son for a quick lunch and brunch. The diva on Sunday headed for dinner with her son and friends. Malaika looked stunning as ever on white puffed bralette top and blue jeans.

However, a video has gone viral on social media which shows Malaika losing her balance and tripping as she made her way to the restaurant.

Malaika Arora avoids paps as she trips in high heels; a friend holds her hand tight and escorts her to the car [Reactions]

As Malaika wore very high heels, the actor couldn't balance herself and tripped, However, Malaika friend helped her out and she did not fall. The diva didnt wave or look at the media, her friend tightly held her hand and escorted her to her car.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Malaika for her sartorial choice and were of the view that, she never dresses appropriately . Some even mentioned that she might be drunk.

Malaika is going through a tough and turbulent personal life. Her father Anil Mehta died by suicide last month and Arjun Kapoor publicly confirmed his breakup with Malaika.

Malaika on moving on post-break-up

Malaika took to Instagram to share her recommendations for the 'best doctors'. Malaika shared a post on her Instagram Story that read, "The seven best doctors: Sunshine, water, eating healthy, rest, air, laughter, exercise." Previously, she shared her 'November challenge' which involves cutting off alcohol and toxic people.

Malaika Arora's November challenge looks like: 1. No alcohol. 2. Eight hours of sleep. 3. Get a mentor. 4. Exercise daily. 5. Ten thousand steps per day. 6. Fast until 10 am daily. 7. Avoid processed foods. 8. No food after 8 pm. 9. Remove toxic people.

Arjun and Malaika's break-up

During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor reevaled that he is now single . In a viral video from the event, he was seen telling the crowd, "Abhi single hoon main, relax."