Katrina Kaif launched Kay by Katrina beauty products back in 2019 and the products have done all the talking themselves. Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share her experience of using Kay by Katrina eyeliner. The Bengaluru resident shared her honest review of the product as she was stuck amid heavy rainfall.

The review

The user mentioned how she was stuck and splashed by water on a busy road. She added how her lipstick and foundation smudged but not the eyeliner.

"The point of all this is—look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged... even my desire to return home has smudged, but look at this eyeliner! What is this, Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed, Katty!" she said.

Reddit reacts

Now, this has sparked a conversation on Reddit about why Katrina doesn't need much promotions for her product. Many even wondered whether she might be quitting Bollywood to focus completely on her beauty products range.

"Kat really has struck gold with Kay!!! SUCH A BRILLIANT MOVE!" wrote a user. "No wonder she doesn't need ads or promotions," another user commented.

"Kay Beauty products are really good for the price. I have not seen anybody say anything bad about it whereas other celebrity brands like Hyphen 82E and Akind have got the criticism wherever required. Also no smudge eyeline is not a unique thing for Kay Beauty," read a comment. "Katrina planning to switch to being a businesswoman completely," read another comment.

Apart from owning beauty line Kay by Katrina, the Tiger 3 actress is also an investor in Nykaa.