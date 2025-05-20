Social media influencer and internet-favourite creator Nancy Tyagi returned to the Cannes red carpet this year, and as expected, she wowed fashion critics and netizens alike with her self-stitched outfits.

She made two appearances on the red carpet. For her day 1 look, Nancy wore a striking ensemble featuring a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice that hugged her svelte frame, and glittering sequin embellishments. The structured design extended from her midriff to form a dramatic headpiece at the back, adorned with rose florets both on the headpiece and the skirt. The outfit was completed with a multi-layered tulle skirt and a figure-enhancing silhouette.

Did Nancy Tyagi lie about stitching her Cannes outfit?

For her second appearance, she donned a beige silk mini dress paired with a dramatic floor-length cape jacket. The mini dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and was adorned with tassels, pearls, and crystals. The voluminous cape had puffed sleeves and flowed into a long, elegant train. She accessorised the ensemble with embellished high heels, gold ear cuffs, metallic OTT nails, a gold clutch, and statement cocktail rings.

However, despite receiving praise for her outfits, Nancy has found herself embroiled in controversy. She has come under fire for allegedly lying about creating the outfits herself.

Singer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin claimed that Nancy did not sew one of her red carpet looks but instead rented it. On Sunday, May 18, 2025, Neha took to Instagram to point out an uncanny similarity between a pearl-embellished mini corset worn by Nancy and one Neha had worn months earlier.

"This corset looks too familiar... hmmmm. Just wondering," Neha wrote in one Instagram Story, followed by another that read, "Same same," accompanied by a picture of herself in the same outfit.

She further claimed that the outfit was from The Source Bombay, a Bandra-based fashion store known for selling and renting customised designer pieces.

Surbhi Gupta, who runs The Source Bombay, told The Free Press Journal that Nancy Tyagi had actually bought the dress from their store. She said, "Nancy claims she stitched it herself and all of that, but she bought it from us. She got it from our Mumbai store. We don't have any problem. She purchased it, so she's free to do what she wants with it. But it is our design. We didn't do a barter or a collaboration. She did not stitch it herself, which she claims she did. The cape she wore doesn't belong to me... that's something she seems to have made herself, I guess." Gupta also shared that Nancy bought the outfit for Rs 25,000 just before Cannes 2025.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Nancy shared the story behind her beige pearl mini dress. "This colour was my mom's favourite, so I chose it for my dress this time," she wrote.

She also revealed that it took an entire month to create the outfit. "I was busy preparing until the last moment because the dress was quite heavy. A big thank you to everyone who was part of this journey, without you, this moment wouldn't have felt so special," wrote the 24-year-old influencer.