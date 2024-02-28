It was a star-studded Tuesday night at the screening of Laapataa Ladies in Mumbai. Directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, is slated to release on March 1 in theatres. Ahead of the film's release, a special premiere was hosted by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for their industry friends.

From Salman Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Ayaan Mukherji, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amol Parashar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Munawar, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare attended the screening.

Reunion of 3 idiots

Aamir Khan's co-star from '3 Idiots,' Sharman Joshi, attended a special screening of 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Aamir looked handsome in an all-black outfit, while Sharman looked suave in a black shirt and blue jeans. The duo posed for the paparazzi.

Salman Khan looked dapper in casuals.

In one of the pictures, Aamir Khan was seen telling Sharman Joshi, 'All is well' with his hand gesture.

Ayan gave Kiran a tight hug

As Ayan reached the venue, he gave Kiran a tight hug Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, a close friend of Kiran Rao. Ayan and Kiran held each other tightly for some time, giving one another a warm hug.

Check out the video here:

Ayan and Kiran go a long back. At 19, Ayan joined the crew of Swades as an assistant director. Interestingly, he had once shared a throwback picture on Instagram from the film's muhurta, featuring Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

Lovebirds Ira and Nupur attended the special screening of Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Ira looked stunning in a pink saree and black blouse, while Nupur looked dashing in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and beige pants.

Ira wore a pink saree and black blouse, Nupur opted for a black full-sleeved t-shirt and beige pants.

Kajol looked stunning in a grey one-piece.

Ravi Kishan who plays a pivotal role as a cop in 'Laapataa Ladies', posed with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.

About Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who tied the knot in 2005, parted ways in August 2021. However, many still identify her primarily as 'Aamir Khan's wife.' The filmmaker, who has been making headlines, recently opened up about her feelings regarding being predominantly addressed as someone's wife during a promotional interview with Zoom TV.

Kiran said, "I am routinely asked, even now at the airportâ¦ people go like, âYou are Aamir Khan's wife, right?' They might not even know my name, but the association is directly with Aamir, and I have become accustomed to that. Though now I have to say, 'Ex-wife'. It doesn't bother me honestly, because personally, I have always had my own interests, my own friends, and my own life, which I actively worked at having. I think for anyone in marriage, it is very important to have their space and identity."

She further in the interview shared that if she didn't have a very strong sense of self she would have been depressed by now. "Partnering with Aamir in Aamir Khan Productions (for Laapataa Ladies) has always been easy because he is very welcoming of opinions, and he looks at me as a creative partner. It's very heartening, because though everybody sees me as a wife or an ex-wife, if I didn't have a very strong sense of self, I would have been depressed by being reduced to just a wife. But, I have quite a laugh about it, honestly," Kiran added.