Gracy Singh made a rare appearance at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception recently. The actress has worked with Gowariker in Lagaan that left her etched in everyone's memories. The role was not only Gracy's most memorable role but even the most successful film for the actress. While the Munnabhai MBBS actress might not have worked much in Bollywood barring a couple of films, she still enjoys a decent fan following.

Social media reactions

Gracy Singh was spotted at the wedding reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son. The actress looked beautiful in her pink lehenga and still oozed that same vulnerability and innocence like in her debut film. Social media couldn't help but get nostalgic seeing the Santoshi Maa actress after a long time.

"She is just a girl next door. But she looks so pretty and graceful," wrote a social media user. "We remember her as dinky from amanat serial," another social media user commented. "She is so beautiful. Doctor Suman," read a comment. "She deserved more roles," another comment read.

"Rare to find talent with exceptional beauty graceful actress of our bollywood," wrote a fan. "That's called simplicity," another person commented.

Gauri on Lagaan going to Oscars

Several A listers attended the wedding of Gowariker's son. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendra, Pooja Hegde and many more celebs attended the wedding. Gracy Singh has often said in interviews that she, Aamir and Ashutosh Gowariker always keep in touch. Talking about Lagaan not winning at the Oscars, the actress had once said, "I was praying that it wins as it was indeed the best film. Jaise aapko dekh kar laga na, waise mujhe iski kahaani sunn kar pehle hi laga tha ki this film is a winner."

"We used to feel that there has not been any film of this kind and that this has to be the best film in the whole world. So we had our hopes. Nevertheless, the film got its share of love and the credit goes the whole team. Even the technicians did such a fabulous job. The production was quite amazing. Even today, I remember they used to look after all of us so well," she further said.