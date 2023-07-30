Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often make heads turn with their mushy PDA. Alia has always been vocal about her fondness and love of Ranbir even before she was married to him. However, rumours were rife that all is not well between Alia and Ranbir, eve since Alia didn't attend Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash in London, it was Ranbir Kapoor who jetted off to London to pay a surprise visit to his mommy dearest. Alia's absence raised eyebrows. However, during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's screening, Alia and Ranbir twinned in similar outfits.

Alia Bhatt gives a surprise visit to Ranbir Kapoor at the airport

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor was in New Delhi on Friday to walk the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal. As he returned to Mumbai later in the night, Alia Bhatt paid a surprise visit at the airport. Although Alia didn't leave the car and waited for Ranbir to see her, the paparazzi saw Alia waiting and also captured how Ranbir and Alia greeted each other.

Netizens slam Alia Bhatt

A user wrote, "That's love".

While another one wrote, "Real couple".

The third one mentioned, "She is crazy for him...but he doesn't love her by heart....he was her childhood crush and she was mad for him....she used her father to separate him from Deepika n Katrina and married him...."

"The only time I saw them into each other was during the wedding post that they look soooo disconnected I wonder if what Kangana was saying is actually true something is very pretentious about them and not genuine", mentioned a user.

A section of fans also accused her of copying Vicky and Katrina as well as Deepika and Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Ranbir looked dapper in a blue co-ord set as he walked towards Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The movie's first look and teaser have been released showcasing Ranbir performing some stunts. The film was earlier released on August 11 but has now been postponed to December 1.