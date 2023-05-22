"She can wear a sack and make it look couture": Shobhaa De slams Aishwarya's Cannes outfit, receives mixed response

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again proved that she is the queen of Cannes. It has been more than a decade, but the diva's Cannes look has found no match. And this year too, Mrs Bachchan doled out some major fashion goals and aspirations. Looking enchanting in a dramatic dress, Aishwarya seemed to have joined the red carpet straight out of a wonderland.

Shobhaa De slams Aishwarya's look

While netizens couldn't stop gushing over her look, Shobhaa De didn't seem entirely pleased. Shobhaa De shared a picture Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes and wrote, "What this is, plisssss? Cannes anybody explain ???" And soon, the former beauty queen's fans came out in huge numbers to support the actress.

"Madam she is Aishwarya rai bachan. She can wear a sack and make it look like couture irony is you sitting in bandra kurla complex in your pyjamas judging all the looks with chai in your one hand and mobile in other," wrote one user. "Shobhaji still so obsessed with arb's looks.. let's celebrate & appreciate her for going/being invited there each year," another one wrote.

Mixed reactions

"I'm not a fan of OTT dressing. But to be honest, this is a 50 year old woman of substance who has managed to stay relevant in her chosen field, on a global platform even in a youth-worshipping, ageist society. Nothing but respect for her!" came one more comment. However, there were many who even agreed with De's comment. "I feel Ash has lost the plot somewhere somehow. She no longer looks glamorous. She wears strange clothes. Her hair style is so bad. She insists on keeping it. She insists on taking pictures with her daughter. I really don't understand what is going on with her," came a comment.

"I ARB but she needs to listen to better counsel when it comes to picking her Cannes looks, she's a legend and our first ever Miss World, she deserves a better stylist who can help her make better choices. The bad press will die down and despite it ARB will still remain special to every Indian but this will certainly go down as one of her worst looks from Cannes," read one more comment.