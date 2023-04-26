Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ash plays the role of queen Nandini in the film. The former beauty queen was seen attended a press conference in a gorgeous white and golden anarkali suit. While we couldn't take our eyes off of the beauty, many on social media trolled the actress over her hairstyle.

Aishwarya gets trolled

"I think there must be some hidden secret for doing this hairstyle everytime," one user wrote. "What's the mystery behind this disturbing hairstyle? Why can't she change it? What's wrong with her? I understand she might not be able to lose weight for many medical reasons but not changing her hairstyle as well as her daughters is mysterious," another user commented.

"What has she done to herself? Why can't she hire a good stylist. It's her life, I understand but when she is in glamour world and everything revolves around it then shouldn't she be a little updated," a netizen commented. "Someone tell her to change her hair stylist," another netizen commented.

Many jump to the rescue

"She has lost her ear lobes i guess," a social media user said. However, there were few who even jumped to Aishwarya's rescue and defended her. "Just see her upbringing and values learn such good things from her.. She is beauty by heart unhone kabhi aadi tedi bat nhi boli she is on her way and good path of life coz unhein apni bounties acche se pata hai and only that's good quality of a true person & real person," one fan commented.

"I don't know if people realize she's 50 years old, she's not a young girl anymore. Comparing her to how she used to look isn't fair. Everyone ages and all of you will too. And you'll find ways to look younger by changing your hair or your outfits.. that's all she's doing," one more user wrote.