The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has launched a new Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box) portal. This initiative comes amid rising violence against females in the country and is seen as a critical step forward in addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. The SHe-Box portal is a centralized platform that allows all women, irrespective of their sector or employment status, to register and monitor their sexual harassment complaints.

The portal serves as a centralized repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed across the country, encompassing both the government and private sectors. Once a complaint is registered, it is directly sent to the concerned authority, ensuring a streamlined process and assured redressal of complaints. The portal also enables real-time monitoring of complaints via a designated nodal officer. This feature is particularly significant as it ensures that the complaints are not just registered but are also followed up with appropriate action.

The portal is based on the 2013 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, which serves to protect women from sexual harassment in the workplace and address their grievances. The launch of the SHe-Box portal is a part of the government's broader initiative towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, which places significant emphasis on women-led development. The government recognizes the pivotal role of women's leadership in driving inclusive economic growth. The portal furthers the government's commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across the nation.

