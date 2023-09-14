Timeless beauty Rekha never fails to exude charm and grace. The veteran star is known for her impeccable style and sartorial choices. On Wednesday, the actor made an appearance at an event in a cream and gold-toned dress with fine Chikankari and patti work. Rekha looked breathtakingly beautiful.

As soon as she entered the award function, she greeted the media with folded hands and entered the venue with her manager. However, amidst all her breathtaking videos captured. One of the videos shows Rekha is seen feeling hot and uneasy as she is told to pose with fans. The veteran star is seen holding hands with her manager as she escorts her to the car. However, she is stopped by fans and paparazzi for photo ops.

The clip shows, Rekha leaving the event, when she is suddenly stopped by a fan who requested her to pose with him. After posing with him, the actress playfully slapped him. She then posed for the shutterbugs.

Netizens react

Fans on social media are smitten by Rekha's timeless beauty and persona and are aghast that she looks beautiful even at 68.

Apart from those teasing the man hit by Rekha, a section of netzines said she is full of surgeries.

A user said, "She has a positive attitude instead of Jaya Bachchan."

Another said, "Surgery's... always.."

The third one said, "He's so lucky. He got touched and slapped by Rekhaji. Ab woh nahi nahayga..(He won't take a bath now).

Work front

Rekha was seen in a promotional video of a TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Her last major film appearance was in the 2014 movie 'Super Nani'. She also made a special cameo in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.