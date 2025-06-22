Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, traveled from Mumbai to Drass to attend the Sarhad Shauryathon event on Sunday, organized to honor the heroes of the Kargil War.

Sarhad Shauryathon—a race symbolising the valour and sacrifice of Kargil heroes—was held at the iconic Kargil War Memorial in Drass, attracting a large number of participants from across Ladakh and the rest of the country.

The event was graced by the chairman and chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon. He lauded the initiative, expressed deep gratitude to the armed forces for their sacrifices, and congratulated the organisers for the successful conduct of the marathon.

Dr. Akhoon remarked that the Sarhad Shauryathon serves as a powerful reminder of the courage of our soldiers and the unity of the people. He also held discussions with Eknath Shinde regarding various developmental issues concerning Kargil.

Deputy CM Shinde assured that a CT scan machine would be provided to the Sub-District Hospital in Drass, along with several ambulances for the Kargil district. He also committed to supporting tourism promotion initiatives in the region.

Organised in the run-up to Kargil Vijay Diwas, the event blended fitness, patriotism, and remembrance, set against the backdrop of the very mountains that witnessed the heroism of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Jointly organised by the Indian Army and Sarhad Foundation, Pune, the Shauryathon featured races in multiple categories—5 km, 10 km, and 21 km—drawing participation from youth, school students, armed forces personnel, and civilians. Participants ran through the rugged terrain of Drass, symbolically retracing the journey of India's brave soldiers during the war.

The event also marked the beginning of a series of commemorative activities leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, a day that honours India's military victory and the supreme sacrifices made during the Kargil War.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde reiterated his commitment to tourism development in Kargil. He congratulated the participants of the Shauryathon and paid heartfelt tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

"The Sarhad Shauryathon is a remarkable tribute to our brave hearts. It inspires the youth and fosters national unity," he said.

Now in its eighth year, the Sarhad Shauryathon has been consistently organised by the Indian Army to commemorate the bravery of soldiers during the Kargil War. In support of these efforts, the Maharashtra government has allocated ₹3 crore to the Kargil War Memorial for the installation of a laser light and sound show.

The 2025 edition of the Sarhad Shauryathon saw enthusiastic participation from over 25,000 athletes from all over India. The event was organised in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, and the local civil administration of Kargil.

The marathon was flagged off by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, CEC Dr. Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, and Lieutenant General Ritesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps.

The high-altitude event featured four race categories—21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km—transforming Drass into a vibrant hub of patriotism, unity, and physical endurance.