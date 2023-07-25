The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Dras, Kargil, and Batalik sectors.

According to defence spokesperson, on the eve of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a briefing was conducted on 25th July 2023 at Lamochen (Dras). The event commenced with an audio-visual narration of the battles, which showcased the Kargil War as it unfolded. The vivid narrations, in the backdrop of the very mountains where the fierce battles were fought, recreated scenes of each battle, and the venue reverberated with tales of bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

The narrations of battle followed by reminiscences of actions by the war heroes themselves, brought to life the bravery, indomitable spirit, and everlasting zeal of our braves.

The event was graced by the presence of the War Heroes and Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and relatives of the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the war.

Never trust your enemy: Ex-Army Chief

On the eve of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, former Army Chief General VP Malik asked the soldiers to remain alert and never trust the enemy.

General Malik, who was the Army chief during the 1999 Kargil war, exuded confidence that if a war situation arises today, India is better prepared than it was during Kargil.

He said his biggest takeaway from the Kargil war is that the enemy cannot be trusted even if there is a "political show" of friendship.

Gen Malik was here at Lochamen viewpoint in the Dras area of Ladakh at an event where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.

#KargilVijayDiwas 2023



On the eve of #KargilVijayDiwas 2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with #Veterans, #VeerNaris, Gallantry Award Winners & Awam of #Dras & #Kargil and conveyed his gratitude. A mesmerising display of Military Bands & cultural performance showcasing… pic.twitter.com/WB50wJ5Iyh — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 25, 2023

Malik's words were echoed by many Kargil war veterans who said while the ceasefire was a good thing to happen, it is Pakistan's habit to violate it.

Leaving New Delhi for Srinagar. Tomorrow, 26th July, I will be in Dras, Kargil to attend the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebrations. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 25, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Dras

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that he is going to attend the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' celebrations in Dras on 26 July. Taking to Twitter Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted, "Leaving New Delhi for Srinagar. Tomorrow, 26th July, I will be in Dras, Kargil to attend the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' celebrations. Looking forward to it."