To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in "Operation Vijay", Point 5140 at Dras, in the Kargil sector of Ladakh has been christened as "Gun Hill".

Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences including Point 5140, which was the key factor in the early completion of operations.

"On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, along with veteran gunners who had participated in the operation", the Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all artillery regiments, which got the honour title "KARGIL" in Operation Vijay. Serving Officers of the Gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion.

Martyr Vikram Batra captured "Point 5140" before attaining martyrdom

Point 5140 was the highest enemy-occupied post in the Tololing complex. During Kargil war. a company of 13 JAK RIF moved towards Point 5140, a strongly fortified position held in strength by the enemy with a large number of automatic weapons. Captain Vikram Batra led from the front and assaulted enemy positions on Point 5140. He launched a daredevil assault on the enemy, personally killing four intruders in a hand-to-hand fight.

After heavy fighting, "Point 5140" was finally captured by 0330 Hours on 20th June 1999.

In this operation Lt Col Y K Joshi, Capt SS Jamwal, Nk Dev Parkash & Rfn Mehar Singh were awarded Vir Chakra.

"Troops shall live up to the spirit of Kargil heroes"

While addressing a function to mark the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander, Northern Command conveyed a message on behalf of all troops deployed in Northern Command, that the spirit of our fallen bravehearts shall always keep instilling us with a sense of pride, devotion to duty and patriotism in the times to come.

Furthermore, he assured that the troops deployed in Northern Command shall live up to the spirit of Kargil heroes and shall always remain steadfast to secure the frontiers even in adverse weather and treacherous terrain against an unpredictable enemy.