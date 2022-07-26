First-time after the abrogation of Article 370, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) took out a Tiranga bike rally from Srinagar's historical Lal Chowk. The rally, which started from Lal Chowk, will culminate at Kargil War Memorial on July 26 to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Nearly 100 bikers, including some girls, are participating in the rally, which was flagged off by the BJP general secretary and J&K in-charge of the party, Tarun Chug.

Activists of the BJYM, the youth wing of the party, and workers from all parts of the country are participating in the rally. The bike rally is headed by BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya.

Dynastic politics destroyed J&K

Launching a scathing attack on two mainstream political parties of J&K, the National Conference and Peoples' Democratic Party, Chug said these two families were responsible for terrorism in J&K. He said that instead of solving the basic problems of the people, these two families befooled the innocent masses on emotive issues.

"Mehbooba Mufti had claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, no one will raise tricolour in J&K, let she visit Lal Chowk and see how everyone has been carrying the tricolour in their hands," he said, adding that the twin families were claiming high and tall that the Article 370 cannot be abrogated, but the PM Modi has made it possible.

Pointing towards the Tiranga rally, he said that the rally is being organized to remember the sacrifices of the Kargil war.

Article 370 was a constitutional and psychological barrier

In his address, Tejasavi Surya termed Article 370 as a constitutional, and psychological barrier to the complete independence of J&K.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, development came to Kashmir, and terrorism on a decline in Kashmir Valley. Kashmir is on the path of development. Today Kashmir is known for its hydroelectric power projects, new expressway, IITs, AIIMS, IIMs, new central universities, and new initiatives of development", he said, adding, "Kashmir is on the path of growth and development because Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated 370."

Ravinder Raina, BJP's J&K president, while addressing the gathering, said that the Tiranga is our identity and it belongs to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, and creed.