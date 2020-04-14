Bollywood celebrities have paid their tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday, 14 April. He is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He was a jurist, politician, social reformer who was against social discrimination. Dr BR Ambedkar was independent India's first law and justice minister.

On the special occasion of his birth anniversary, many celebrities took Twitter to pay their tributes and their posts can be read below:

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha shared: "Popularly known as 'Babasaheb' who fought relentlessly for the rights of the poor, women & Dalits. We will always remember his contributions & sacrifices for the country. Pranams. Long Live Babasaheb!"

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: "Namaskar. Bhartiya samvidhan ke janak mahamanav Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ki jayanti par main unko koti-koti vandan karti hoon Main unko pratyaksh roop se mil saki yeh mera saubhagya hai (On the anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji, father of the Indian Constitution, I offer him a million prayers. I met him in person and that is my good fortune)," tweeted @mangeshkarlata.

Kirron Kher: "Bharatiya sangvidhan ke nirmata, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ki jayanti par saadar naman (Respectful homage on the anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar ji, architect of the Indian Constitution,"

Pawan Kalyan: "We are Indians firstly and lastly; the progress of a community should be measured by the degree of progress the women of that country have achieved; we must make our political democracy a social democracy as well; how the youth should take inspiration from Dr Ambedkar's roles as an economist, jurist, lawmaker, teacher and work towards serving the society and the nation; the youth should never give up the struggle for the right causes,"

