Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha courted controversy after he called Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah a part of the Congress family. However, Sinha went on to clarify his statement saying, "Whatever I said on Friday (April 26) was a slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

#WATCH Shatrughan Sinha, Congress candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib on his statement,"from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all part of Congress Parivar": Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah. pic.twitter.com/N2s63aOufj — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

The 72-year-old politician recently made headlines for switching sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress. On Friday, Sinha invoked Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all had a role to play for India's independence.

While addressing a rally Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Sinha said, "Ye Congress parivar Mahatma Gandhi se leke, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel se leke, Muhammad Ali Jinnah se leke, Jawaharlal Nehru se leke, swargiya Indira Gandhi se leke, Rajiv Gandhi se leke aur Rahul Gandhi se leke inki party hai jinka desh ke vikas me, desh ki tarakki me, desh ki azadi me sabse mehatvapurna aur sabse bada yogdaan hua, isliye hum yaha aye (Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru... It is their party. They had the most important role in development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here (in Congress)."

Sinha was in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency against BJP's Nathan Shah. Both Kamal Nath and his son were present at the event.

"Now that I have joined the Congress party for the first and the last time, now I won't leave it," Sinha stated.

At the same rally, Sinha also said the people of the country were curious about Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) while expressing hope that the scheme will be implemented if his party is voted to power in the ongoing general elections. "The Congress government has waived the loan of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. People are curious about NYAYscheme now," he said.

Under the NYAY scheme, the Congress party has promised to give Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest among the poor.

Sinha, who left the BJP being denied a ticket contest the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, said, "It is fine when they (BJP) do something. If our leaders come up with some ideas, they are not able to digest these."

Shatrughan Sinha will take on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib. Patna will vote on May 19 as part of the 7th phase for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Results will be declared on May 23.