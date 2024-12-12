Shatrughan Sinha is a man who is known for his open like a book life and unfiltered statements. While Shatrughan Sinha's daughter's love story with Zaheer Iqbal might have piqued everyone's interest, back in the 80s, it was Shotgun Sinha's romance that had the nation going crazy. At the peak of his career, the Kalicharan actor was rumoured to be dating actress Reena Roy despite being married to Poonam Sinha.

Shatrughan about two timing

Now, in a latest interview, Shatrughan has accepted two timing and called it a 'mistake'. "How do you reflect on that phase of your life where you had Reena Roy and Poonam in your life?" he was asked in an interview with Lehren Metro. The Bombay to Goa actor said that he was grateful to all the women who have been a part of his life and added that he doesn't hold any grudges against anyone. He also added that not only those women have helped him grow but have helped him become a better person as well.

Shatrughan comes clean

"I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn't know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn't have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came in my life, she helped me a lot," he told.

Without taking any names, Sinha accepted being in a love-triangle and said that the other person also taught him a lot and he received a lot of love from her as well. "I don't want to take the name, but whatever was happening with this person. I am grateful to her. I have received lots of love from her, and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints," he further added talking about the love-triangle situation he was in.