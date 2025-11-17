Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, has been battling heart-related health issues. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after complaining of breathlessness and had been undergoing treatment there. On Wednesday, Dharmendra was discharged early in the morning and is now recuperating at home, where a home ICU has been set up.

Earlier, paparazzi were stationed outside his residence; however, after a breach of privacy, Sunny Deol angrily asked them to move away, stating that the family wanted privacy at their home.

Since Dharmendra's discharge, several celebrities have been visiting his Juhu residence to check on his health and offer support to the family.

Shatrughan Sinha, wife meet Hema Malini after Dharmendra's hospital discharge

On Monday, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife, Poonam Sinha, met Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's condition.

Taking to social media, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha, went to meet, greet & God bless our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema..."

In the photos shared by Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini was seen posing with Shatrughan and his wife, Poonam. She wore a simple kurta and black pyjama.

As soon as his post went viral, fans began praying for Dharmendra's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

One user commented, "What a beautiful moment captured—timeless grace and warmth in one frame! Your words ring true; @dreamgirlhema ji's elegance is unmatched. Praying for @aapkadharam ji's swift recovery and good health for the entire family."

Many were concerned seeing Hema Malini look pale and weak.

Is Dharmendra's family planning to celebrate his 90th birthday next month?

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that Hema Malini and Dharmendra do not live together. Dharmendra stays with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. With Dharmendra set to turn 90 next month, the family is reportedly planning an intimate birthday celebration, depending on his health.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month, Dharamji's and Esha's."

The veteran actor will turn 90 on December 8. His daughter, actress Esha Deol, turned a year older on November 2 but did not celebrate due to her father's health concerns.