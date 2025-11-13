It's been tough days for the Deols, as Dharmendra has been battling age-related issues for quite some time. The veteran star was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31, 2025, complaining of breathlessness. However, the actor was discharged early Wednesday morning after the family decided that they would continue his treatment at home.

Dharmendra was brought home in an ambulance around 7:30 a.m. On Wednesday, several celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Asit Modi, and Kajol, visited Dharmendra to check on him.

However, on Thursday morning, multiple Instagram reels surfaced showing Dharmendra lying on a bed. The inside video of the ailing veteran actor went viral in no time. The clips show his first wife, Prakash Kaur, crying inconsolably, while Sunny is seen consoling his mother. The clips also show Sunny and Bobby's sisters, Ajeta and Vijeta.

Netizens slam Instagram users and paps for sharing Dharmendra's videos

In the videos, Hema Malini or Esha and Ahanaa weren't seen by Dharmendra's side.

The clip was supposedly shared by someone from Dharmendra's staff, as no paps or media are allowed inside his house.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Vishal Vasita. It is not yet known whether the footage is from the hospital or his house. As the video went viral, social media users slammed paparazzi and Instagram pages for recording and privately sharing it.

However, amid heavy security deployed outside Dharmendra's house, the paparazzi were seen only taking videos and photos of celebs arriving to visit the veteran actor, as they are stationed outside his residence.

Amid viral videos of the ailing Dharmendra circulating online, his son and actor Sunny Deol, on Thursday morning, lashed out at the media.

He said, "Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hain. Cn ki tarah video liye ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (You have a family, parents, and kids at home, and you are taking videos like c. Aren't you ashamed?)"

The actor then gave an angry expression to the media personnel outside his residence and left the spot.

Dharmendra's health update

Hema Malini and Esha Deol later issued statements confirming that the veteran actor is recovering well.

Dharmendra's representatives also released an official statement after he was discharged from the hospital.

The statement reads, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."