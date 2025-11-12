Dharmendra, who has been battling age-related issues for quite some time, was hospitalized on October 31 following complaints of breathlessness. The actor remained admitted for over a week. Several reports claimed that his condition had worsened and that he was critical.

However, his family members refuted rumors of Dharmendra's deteriorating health, and on Wednesday, the veteran actor was discharged at 7:30 a.m. from Breach Candy Hospital. He was taken home in an ambulance, while Bobby Deol's car followed right behind. Ever since he reached home, friends from the industry have been visiting Dharmendra's residence to meet him and inquire about his health.

On Wednesday evening, Amitabh Bachchan was seen driving to Dharmendra's house. The actor, who came without security, was spotted driving his BMW. As soon as he reached Dharmendra's residence, paparazzi mobbed him. Despite being surrounded by a pool of photographers, Amitabh waited patiently for them to take pictures. He then honked after a while and made his way inside Dharmendra's house.

Seeing Big B driving himself without his usual entourage reminded fans of his on-screen camaraderie with Dharmendra, fondly known as 'Jai' and 'Veeru.' Bollywood's Shehanshah, Amitabh Bachchan, made a heartfelt visit to his ailing friend Dharmendra at his Juhu residence, leaving netizens praising Big B's gesture.

Akbar Khan denied entry at Dharmendra's house; fans furious

Apart from Big B, Kajol and Asit Modi were also spotted arriving at Dharmendra's residence. However, soon after Amitabh entered the house, a team of doctors was also seen making their way to Dharmendra's home.

Amid several videos from outside his residence, a clip of legendary screenwriter Akbar Khan went viral, wherein he wasn't given entry. On Tuesday, Akbar Khan was seen walking towards Dharmendra's residence. However, since Dharmendra hadn't been discharged, and probably no one was home, as the family was still at Breach Candy Hospital.

The clip showed Akbar interacting with the guards stationed outside. Despite Akhbar being a known personality, the guards didn't allow him inside. As the video went viral, many netizens slammed the guards for not recognising Akbar Khan.

Suuny Deol Team issues statement on father's health

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, after Dharmendra's discharge, Sunny Deol's team also issued an official statement updating everyone on his father's condition. The note read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We request the media and public to refrain from unnecessary speculation and to respect the family's privacy."

The statement further expressed gratitude to everyone who sent their love and prayers. "We appreciate everyone's good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," it added.

During Dharmendra's hospital stay, several prominent Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, were seen visiting him to check on his health and show their support.