Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning and is now under medical supervision at his residence. "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr. Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital, under whom the actor was admitted, told PTI.

Official statement from the family

After taking Dharmendra home, Sunny Deol's team released a statement sharing an update on the actor's health and urged everyone to avoid speculating about his condition. Through the statement, the family also requested privacy during this time.

"Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time," read the statement.

Did you know Dharmendra and Hema Malini live separately?

In the note, Sunny also expressed gratitude to fans for their prayers, love, and good wishes for Dharmendra's health and long life.

"We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," the statement further read.

The actor was facing breathlessness and was soon admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. As the veteran star is on the road to recovery, did you know the actor has been living at his farmhouse with his first wife and not in Mumbai with Hema Malini?

In an interview with ABP Live in October 2025, Bobby Deol shared a glimpse of his father's daily life. Contrary to what some might think, Dharmendra is not living alone.

The actor said, "My mum is also there. They're both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They're also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there."

Bobby Deol added, "Papa is very emotional. He's very expressive. Sometimes he goes overboard, and I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart," the star added.

The conversation also highlighted Prakash Kaur, who has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Bobby said, "You don't hear about my mother much because people don't usually ask us about her. She's the strongest woman I've ever met in my life. She's had a very tough journey. She came from a small village and had to adjust to city life as the wife of a superstar. It wasn't easy."

Bobby praised his mother for being a big support to Dharmendra. "I am what I am because of my wife, and it is the same with my father. It is because of my mother's support that my father became a big star," the actor shared.

Meet Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, who married the Bollywood actor at age of 19

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. It was an arranged marriage, rooted in cultural customs, family values, and the life he lived before cinema came calling.

Together, Prakash and Dharmendra welcomed four children. Their sons, Sunny and Bobby, grew up to become celebrated actors in their own right, carrying forward their father's legacy in Hindi cinema. Their daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta, chose quieter, private lives, staying away from the media glare.

After Dharmendra entered films, his career took off, and the demands of the industry changed the rhythm of their lives. His on-screen pairing with Hema Malini led to a connection that later became real and historic. Their marriage in 1980 became one of Bollywood's most talked-about chapters, largely because Dharmendra was already a married man.

Reports suggested that he converted to Islam to marry Hema without divorcing Prakash, a decision that ignited public debate and emotional speculation.

In one rare interview, Dharmendra's first wife said Dharmendra "might not have been the best husband," but he was "a wonderful father."

She also spoke without resentment toward Hema Malini, acknowledging her beauty and grace in a way few expected.

Esha Deol's First Meeting With Prakash Kaur

In her memoir Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, it is revealed that Esha visited Dharmendra's first home in Juhu only when her uncle, Ajit Singh Deol, had fallen seriously ill. This visit marked her first-ever meeting with Prakash Kaur. Recalling the moment, Esha once shared, "I touched her feet, she blessed me, and I walked away."

Hema Malini on Maintaining Dignity and Distance

Hema Malini has rarely spoken openly about Prakash Kaur or the circumstances of her marriage. In her memoir, she chose her words carefully, indicating that some matters are best kept private. She said, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do."

She further added that both her daughters have always respected Dharmendra's first family, noting, "Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji's family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It's no one's business."

With Dharmendra back home, fans are waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the legendary actor.