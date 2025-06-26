In a recent political development, Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has become the center of attention following a cryptic tweet that has stirred discussions within the Indian National Congress. The tweet, which metaphorically referenced a "flying bird," was perceived as a response to a jibe from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This exchange has highlighted underlying tensions within the party, as Tharoor's actions and statements have occasionally diverged from the party's official stance.

Tharoor's tweet, posted on the social media platform X, read, "Don't seek permission to fly. The wings are yours. And, the sky belongs to no one." This message was seen as a retort to Kharge's earlier comment, which implied that some individuals within the party prioritize personal ambitions over the collective goals of the Congress. Kharge's remark, "Modi comes first, the country later," was interpreted as a veiled criticism of Tharoor, who has been noted for his recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The situation took another turn when Manickam Tagore, a fellow Congress MP and the AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, joined the conversation. Tagore, without directly naming Tharoor, posted his own cryptic message on X, stating, "Don't ask permission to fly. Birds don't need clearance to rise... But in today even a free bird must watch the skies—hawks, vultures, and 'eagles' are always hunting. Freedom isn't free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers." This was widely interpreted as a cautionary note to Tharoor, suggesting that his actions could have broader implications.

The exchange underscores ongoing tensions within the Congress party, particularly concerning Tharoor's perceived alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his public statements that have occasionally diverged from the party's official stance. Tharoor's recent opinion piece, in which he described Modi's energy and global engagement as "a prime asset" for India, further fueled speculation about his political leanings. This has led to questions about his allegiance to the Congress party and his role in shaping India's foreign policy narrative.