Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a 'positive' frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister & 85-year-old mother are in the same boat."

Bengal Congress chief and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury tweeted, "I have been tested COVID positive. I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too had tested positive for Covid-19 and he is presently under home isolation, while ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS after contracting the disease.

