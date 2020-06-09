Tollywood music director Shashi Preetam, who recently suffered a heart attack, says that the doctors have performed surgery and placed a stent in his heart. He is doing fine after the operation.

Shashi Preetam was rushed to a private hospital in Banjara Hills immediately after he suffered a heart attack on June 4. The doctors have performed surgery and fixed stents. The Tollywood music director was kept in ICU under doctors' observation and his health condition is now stable. He will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday (June 9).

Fans shocked to hear the news

Many of his fans were shocked to hear the news about him suffering a heart attack. They were worried about his health and life. Shashi Preetam has released a statement to the media to convey a message about his recovery. "My 'namaskaram' to one and all. I suffered a heart attack on the 4th of this month. My friend Raju admitted me to Century Hospital in Banjara Hills immediately," read the letter.

Shashi Preetam added, "The doctors there diagnosed that there was a block in my heart, following which they performed Angioplasty. They have placed a stent in my heart. They saved me from a massive heart attack. I am ready to be discharged today. I thank my family members, friends and well-wishers for praying for my speedy recovery."

Talking about his health, Dr Ameenuddin Owaisi said, "I'm Sashi Preetham's consultant doctor at Century Hospital. We could diagnose his problem right on June 4 after he visited our hospital and performed Angioplasty. We kept him under observation for 24 hours after the operation. He has recovered very fast. He is able to walk as well. He has got no other morbidities. He is doing absolutely fine."

Shashi Preetam became famous with his music composition in director Krishna Vamsi's super hit film Gulabi, which was released in 1995. Later, he has composed songs and background scores for many Telugu and Hindi films. He is mainly remembered for his soulful, youthful, and hypnotizing voice as well as enticing and trend-setting music.