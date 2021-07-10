Actors Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles, the movie 'Maha Samudram'. This upcoming flick is helmed by Ajay Bhupathi of 'RX 100' fame under the banner AK Entertainments.

Maha Samudram poster and release updates

The makers released a poster of Sharwanand and Siddharth to make an announcement on the pumpkin break. The poster features both of them dancing in joy, on the road.

The makers of Maha Samudram have wrapped up the shooting formalities. As the shooting part is completed, the makers have made an announcement that the movie is to get a theatrical release soon. Currently, the crew is busy working on the post-production works and would wrap it up soon as well.

Maha Samudram other details

Besides Sharwanand and Siddharth, other casting team includes Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Garuda Ram in significant roles. Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director for the movie Maha Samudram, while Sunkara Ramabrahmam is the producer.

Director Ajay Bhupathi about "Maha Samudram"



"We were all nearly wrapped up with the shooting before the second wave of the pandemic struck. In fact, there were only a couple of days left until the team broke the pumpkin. Now that we have resumed the shooting and wrapped it up, we are eyeing for a release soon", Ajay Bhupathi told.

Ajay Bhupathi also spoke on Sharwanand and Siddharth's bonding during the movie's shoot. "They both are the powerhouses of energy. Never a dull moment with both of them on the sets. I witnessed their bond getting stronger", the director explained.

Touted to be an intense action drama, the movie Maha Samudram is to hit the screens soon.