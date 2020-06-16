As the news breaks out of the latest round of skirmish between India and China where three Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, a JCO, and a soldier were killed, claims and counterclaims have started to emerge on both sides. Although there have been confirmed casualty on the Chinese side, the exact number are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane won't be going to Pathankot. The visit has been cancelled in wake of the recent developments in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier today, Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, had said that even Chinese soldiers have also suffered a casualty. However, the editor continued with his intimidating stance against India and warned of any misadventure.

News channels in India reported that 5 PLA soldiers have also been killed in the latest scuffle at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with a disclaimer that it could be propaganda. The channels quoted Wang Wenwen, a Global Times journalist as its source.

But later she claimed that she gave the number of casualties of the Chinese side based on the information given a lesser-known Indian portal. Soon after Global Times, which is the mouthpiece of the Chinese government, clarified that it has not confirmed the number of casualties on the Chinese side.

It is to be noted that these are the first Indian casualties in a clash with the PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. "Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting to defuse the situation", the army informed in an official statement.

Army amends statement

The Indian Army in its first official statement had said 3 soldiers were killed during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. However, later it amended the statement and said "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in eastern Ladakh.

However, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian accused India of crossing over LAC. He said, "Our border troops had a high-level meeting and reached important consensus on easing the border situation. But astonishingly on June 15, the Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the borderline for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides."