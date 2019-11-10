Sharon Stone recreated the iconic NSFW leg-crossing scene from her erotic thriller Basic Instinct. Sharon dazzled in a plunging black mini dress and was on the stage to receive her Woman of the Year Award when she enacted the same sultry scene from the much-acclaimed movie.

After accepting the honour at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, she used the platform to talk about women's empowerment. As she sat down, she crossed her leg in front of a packed audience, just like her character did in Basic Instinct movie

In addition to this, Sharon Stone went on to say that the Basic Instinct director, Paul Verhoeven, told her to hand him her underpants before they filmed the famous leg-crossing scene.

"Some years ago I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on, but we won't see anything,'" Sharon Stone recalled. "I said, 'Sure.' I didn't know this moment would change my life."

You can check Sharon Stone doing the cross-legging scene below:

Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct movie:

The 1992 Basic Instinct was directed by Paul Verhoeven and was written by Joe Eszterhas, and featured Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas in the lead roles. The film follows the life of a police detective, Nick Curran, who is investigating the brutal murder of a wealthy rock star. During the investigation process, he forms a sensual relationship with the prime suspect, Catherine Tramell, who is an enigmatic writer.

Basic Instinct generated controversy even before its release due to its sexual content. The film also did not do well with the gay rights activists, who slammed the movie for portraying a bisexual woman as a murderous psychopath. The movie was made against a budget of $49 million and due to its intense graphic scenes and Sharon Stone's performance of Catherine, it went on to make $352.9 million.

Sharon Stone also starred in its 2006 sequel, Basic Instinct 2, which was directed by Michael Caton-Jones. The film was said to be a direct sequel to the first one and had a similar plotline. The movie was released after numerous cuts with an R-rating for strong sexuality, nudity and violent scenes.

At the same time, Sharon Stone herself revealed in one of her previous interviews that she would be interested in directing the third instalment of Basic Instinct. However, there is no update on that front as the Casino movie star is busy with Martin Scorsese's upcoming biographical drama starring her along with Meryl Streep. The upcoming biographical movie is going to be a docudrama and will be produced and distributed by Netflix.