Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student and social media influencer, has become the focal point of a heated debate on free speech and religious sentiments in India. Her arrest by the Kolkata Police has not only stirred national discourse but has also drawn international attention.

The controversy began when Panoli posted a video on Instagram, which included comments about 'Operation Sindoor' that were perceived as offensive by a particular community. This led to an FIR being filed against her at the Garden Reach Police Station on May 15, 2025.

The video quickly went viral, resulting in a significant backlash from social media users, many of whom expressed their outrage and issued threats. In response to the criticism, Panoli removed the video and issued a public apology.

She stated, "I do hereby tender my unconditional apology. Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody, so if anybody is hurt, I'm sorry for the same."

Despite her apology, the legal proceedings continued, culminating in her arrest on May 30, 2025.

The Kolkata Police defended their actions, emphasising that "hate speech should not be misconstrued as freedom of speech." They clarified that Panoli was lawfully apprehended in Gurugram following a court-issued warrant. She was subsequently produced before a magistrate and granted transit remand, after which she was placed in judicial custody. The police highlighted that targeting any religious figure or community with speech that could incite disharmony is a punishable offence under the newly implemented Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Amidst the legal proceedings, Panoli's father, Prithviraj Panoli, has been vocal in defending his daughter. He refuted claims made by the West Bengal government and police that his daughter had absconded to Gurugram before her arrest.

"My daughter did not abscond to Gurugram before her arrest," he asserted, challenging the narrative presented by the authorities.

