Shark Tank India's Rs 1 crore bet: A pill that crushes calories—Is it safe?

As Ozempic revels in its moment of pop culture glory for its questionably miraculous weight loss capabilities, somewhere in Hyderabad, a wellness brand is hoping to be the wholesome solution to the epidemic of obesity and diabetes. Let's Moderate, the Hyderabad-based brand, has received a Rs 1 crore investment in Shark Tank India.

"The brand's flagship product, Calorie Crusher, is a scientifically-backed, 100% natural supplement designed to help individuals manage post-meal blood sugar spikes, providing a practical and effective solution for today's fast-paced lifestyles," highlights the founder, Dr Lalitha Palle, a medical professional with all the right credentials in place from the industry like MBBS, MD, DNB, FICR to name a few.

Joining in is the co-founder, Sreeram Reddy Vanga, who is confident that Calorie Crusher can be a game-changer given the dire need for innovative, non-restricting approaches to nutrition in today's world.

"With the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, the need to revolutionize dietary health through science-driven natural solutions has never been greater," Vanga said The investment, led by Sharks Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta, marks a key milestone in the brand's journey.

Is it safe? How safe?

Any questions, queries, or even raised brows are all circled back to their website. Something they claim carries all the information, from the efficacy of the product to potential side effects, if any.

"We distinguish from other products by backing our claims with credible research. Rather than using 'nature' and 'wellness' as mere buzzwords, we rely on data from independent laboratories and accredited research institutions, including detailed clinical study outcomes all of which have been transparently published and are available for public consumption on our website."

They further add, "The key ingredients in Calorie Crusher have GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status from US FDA"

Who are the founders?

Sreeram Reddy Vanga is a serial entrepreneur who has built and sold two companies, among other ventures, in his two decades of industry experience. Dr. Palle, on the other hand, spent a significant part of her initial years in medical institutions like JIPMER and Osmania Medical College, followed by ISB and IIM Bangalore. Bringing the two founders together is their passion for filling the gap that exists between the pharmaceutical industry and the concept of wellness-based nutrition.

"The science behind Calorie Crusher is that it helps reduce up to 40% calorie absorption," they share, adding how the aim is to redefine dietary health without restrictive diets.

Drawing from his track record of business exits, SR Vanga leads the company. In his new venture, he serves as the co-founder and CEO of Kofluence, an AI-driven influencer marketing platform that enables brands and social media users to tap into the potential of social influence. Hailing from Hyderabad, India, Sreeram earned his Purdue University degree with honors. But Calorie Crusher under the flagship brand of Let's Moderate has been in the making since a while now, with SR Vanga having started and a host of entrepreneurial ventures like Party Gaming, Cozy Games, and Open Play.

Whether an initiative in the wellness industry or a venture in the tech industry, a few threads run through all the roles that he has played across the teams, big or small. "Empathy, cultivating genuine relationships, and exercising patience are the key underlying elements of success," he shares when prodded on what separates successes from failures.

"Leading by example becomes crucial to keep the morale boosted, and empowering the team is as important as profiting from a business."

Moderate's total revenue in FY 2023-24 stood at Rs 5,36,080, while company reported a net loss of Rs 11,84,560 for the same period. Moderate, backed by Huma Qureshi, has its pricing set at Rs 999 for a month's supply of Calorie Crusher. Meanwhile, India's corporate wellness market generated $1,632.5 million in revenue in 2023 and is projected to reach $2,563.4 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030, accoridng to Horizon Grand View Research.

Out of office

While this Jack of many trades is definitely all work, he refuses to be tagged as the proverbial dull boy. As once he is out of the boardroom, the other side of his personality takes over with the same passion, perhaps. "I am a dedicated fitness enthusiast and a certified scuba diver," he says while adding that reveling in exploring new destinations and immersing in diverse cultures excites him as much as taking a new startup to new heights.

Dr. Palle herself is a traveler, apart from being an avid reader and a fitness enthusiast. The Everest Base Camp trek is the latest proud addition to her extracurricular achievements, comprising not just treks and marathons but volunteering activities and community-driven initiatives. She is hoping to further tick off a lot of the above boxes with Let's Moderate too.