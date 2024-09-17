In a recent study conducted by a team from The Ohio State University, US, it was revealed that a staggering 25% of adults, or 1 in 4, are considering the use of weight loss drugs without a doctor's consultation. This alarming trend exposes these individuals to a myriad of health risks, as they bypass the necessary medical advice and supervision that comes with prescription medication.

The study, which surveyed 1,006 adults in America, found that cost and lack of insurance coverage were the primary reasons for seeking prescription alternatives. The team noted that some people are bypassing the doctor's office altogether, opting instead for potentially unreliable sources such as unlicensed online pharmacies or telehealth sites. This could expose patients to risks, as these sources may not provide accurate or safe information.

The survey identified cost as the major reason, with 18% of respondents citing it as their primary concern. This was followed by lack of insurance coverage (15%), inability to get a prescription from their doctor (9%), and lack of availability through a pharmacy (6%).

Shengyi Mao, an Ohio State internal medicine physician, emphasized the importance of consulting with a doctor before starting any weight loss regimen. It's really important for those who want to lose weight to first discuss options with their doctor. It is not one size fits all, and every medication can have risks and side effects, Mao said.

Mao further explained that doctors will go through a patient's medical history and prescribe medications by assessing their particular risks and benefits. This personalized approach ensures that the patient's overall health and wellbeing are taken into consideration, rather than just focusing on weight loss.

The study also highlighted the recent development of weight loss drugs called GLP1-RA, with brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. These drugs aid in weight loss by curbing appetite and slowing the emptying of the stomach. The medication, which contains Semaglutide salt, has been approved by the US FDA for reducing cardiovascular risk in adults who are overweight or obese and have established cardiovascular disease.

However, the US FDA also issued two warnings about compounded Semaglutide, including reports of dosing errors resulting in hospitalization and ineffective ingredients. Compounded drugs are custom-made alternatives to brand names and are made in state-licensed pharmacies instead of by drug manufacturers when a drug is in short supply.

Mao stressed that Obesity is a serious and complex chronic disease and should be addressed by a comprehensive weight management programme. He warned that while these weight loss drugs may be effective for some people, they can cause serious side effects and the weight may return after they stop taking them.

This study echoes a historical trend of individuals seeking quick fixes for weight loss, often at the expense of their health. In the 1990s, the diet drug Fen-Phen was widely used before being linked to heart disease and pulmonary hypertension. The drug was eventually pulled from the market, but not before causing widespread health issues.