Shark Tank India kicked off its fifth season with a witty new campaign film that takes a clever, satirical dig at hustle culture and excessive work hours, creating a huge buzz on social media, with its promo video going viral soon after it was officially shared by Sony Liv.

The teaser also featured well-known filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra as CEO Raghuveer Mehra, lamenting on the inconvenience of taking shared helicopter rides and urging employees to work overtime, before dancing at a yacht party along with the other CEO's featured in this brilliant ad.

One of the campaign's cheeky lines reads: "Stay loyal. Keep turning your millionaire bosses into billionaires. Shark Tank India Season 5 registrations are now open, but don't register." The message is clear—build your own vision, not just your boss's fortune.

Conceptualised by Moonshot and directed by Rahul Bharti, the USP lies in the campaign's use of reverse psychology.

Instead of directly encouraging people to register for Shark Tank India, it begins by asking them to do the opposite: stay loyal to their millionaire bosses who, as the ad suggests, don't particularly care about their well-being.

Since its launch in 2021, Shark Tank India has become a cultural phenomenon, spotlighting India's booming startup ecosystem, with Season 5 being one of the most anticipated seasons of all.