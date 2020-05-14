Shantanu Maheshwari started his career as a dancer and soon paved his way into acting through shows such as Dil Dosti Dance and Medically Yourrs. After 'Something Like Love', the dancer-turned-actor is back with his second short film, Special Day, which has garnered a lot of praise at International Film Festivals.

The short-film, which talks about the special bond between a mother and her son was shot in a single day. Talking about the shooting experience, Shantanu said, "We had a lot of things to cover in a limited amount of time and it was brilliantly planned and executed by the Ek Rupaiya Production team. Prashant, the producer, was present at the shoot, and Ajay did a fabulous job in terms of not making us feel the time crunch pressure.

The unit was small, but everyone associated with the project was passionate and had a clear vision. They believed in the project which is the best thing to have on a set, as it makes everyone give their absolute best."

Special day has been directed by Ajay Shivan, who, as Shantanu informs, has a background in dancing. "We bonded over dance and had similar things to talk about," tells Shantanu.

Written by Prativa Archana Rathi and produced by Prashant Singh, Special Day also stars the very talented Sheeba Chadda. You can stream the film on Pocket Films YouTube channel.