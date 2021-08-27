Shankar and Vadivelu's long-standing feud has finally been solved in relation to Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei. The movie, which was launched in 2017, has been delayed due to the differences of opinion between the filmmaker and the actor.

TFPC's Mediation

The Tamil Film Producers' Council's mediation has successfully solved the dispute. The guild formally announced the news of the issue was "amicably" resolved.

"Director Shankar, who is a member of the TFPC, had filed a complaint against actor Vadivelu on the issue of 23am Pulikesi-II. Based on the complaint, we invited Vadivelu and S Pictures' (Shankar's production house) representatives and office bearers of TPFC for in-person talks and have arrived at an amicable resolution to the issue," the Times of India quotes the guild as saying in a press release.

The Issues

As per the reports, Vadivelu had many issues with the makers and he was also not happy with the remuneration that he was offered to work in the film. After starting the shooting, the actor demanded a hike in his salary and Shankar agreed to meet his demand.

He also wanted to change the costume designer. Later, Vadivelu's interference in the creative aspect of Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei irked the makers, who took up the issue to the Tamil Film Producers' Council and the Nadigar Sangam.

The producers' association had tried to broker peace between the actor and the producer on numerous occasions in the last few years. However, it is only now the guild has managed to find a solution.

Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei is a sequel to Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei. The Chimbudeven-directed film is bankrolled by Shankar's S Pictures.

However, Shankar's issue with Lyca Productions over Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is yet to be solved.